As the Coimbatore Local Planning Authority is looking at finalising the revised Master Plan for Coimbatore in a couple of months, industries hope the applications for land reclassification will be considered.

One of the demands submitted by the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, to ministers and officials regularly is early revision of the Master Plan. The chamber members also plan to meet the LPA officials here next week.

V. Sundaram, president of Coimbatore District Small Industries’ Association, said areas such as Kalapatti and Vilankurichi had several small and medium-scale industries earlier. These have become residential areas now. Similarly, there are areas with rising industrial activity.

The association had collected applications from its members for land reclassification and submitted these to the LPA quite a few years back. “So far there is no progress in land reclassification,” he said.