Member of Legislative Assembly representing the Singanallur seat N. Karthik on Wednesday urged the Coimbatore Corporation to improve water supply in wards falling within the constituency.

In his letter, Mr. Karthik said that in Wards 37, 38, 39, 40, 53, 55, 57, 58, 59, 60, 61, 62, 63, 64, 65, 66, 74 and 75, the residents got water once in eight – 10 days and the supply was inadequate. The public suffered. The Corporation should take steps to remedy the situation. Corporation officials promised to look into the situation.