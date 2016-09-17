Indu Makkal Katchi cadre sending salt to actor Rajinikanth through post in Coimbatore on Friday to protest against his failure to speak up for Tamil Nadu in the Cauvery issue.- Photo: M. Periasamy

Members of the Indu Makkal Katchi-Tamilagam on Friday staged a protest against actor Rajinikanth’s stand on the Cauvery issue by sending him salt packets.

Slogans raised

According to sources, around 15 members led by D.Govindaraju, State vice- president, went to the Railway Mail Service office near the Coimbatore Railway Junction in the morning, shouted slogans condemning the actor and then sent salt packets to him.

They said that the actor, who had claimed in his movies that he would not forget the State and its people for making him a star, was silent in the Cauvery issue and did not voice his support for Tamil Nadu.

They also condemned the actions of the Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.