Illegal parking plagues Ukkadam bus stand

Illegal parking of two-wheelers in bus bays has become regular at Ukkadam bus stand in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: S_SIVA SARAVANAN

Unauthorised parking of vehicles and heaps of garbage around Ukkadam bus stand have irked commuters travelling to Pollachi, Udumalpet, Palani, Kodaikanal and Kerala. The illegal parking of two-wheelers within the bus stand premises also disrupted the free movement of buses.

Apart from stench, the sight of an overflowing garbage bin near the Aavin milk booth has become a breeding sites for mosquitoes.

Autorickshaw drivers flayed the civic body for failure to re-construct the toilets after demolishing the previous structure has forced the public to urinate in the open.

Though the Corporation is getting a revenue of ₹ 15 per trip each from nearly 3,000 buses every day, it had failed to keep the bus stand clean, officials lamented. Public and crew members of TNSTC and private buses also face difficult to protect them from leaking roof, says Gurusamy, a driver.

The presence of cattle round-the-clock in the bus stand also pose risk to commuters. In spite of repeated plea, no action has been taken to remove cattle, says and official. The bus stand has become a permanent shelter for the bovines as they thrive on the wastes disposed from the eateries.

Though, a police outpost is functioning inside the bus stand, it has become a heaven for anti-social elements during late night, TNSTC officials said.