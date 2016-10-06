Over 100 people formed a human chain and took an oath to put an end to extremism and restore peace in the city that recently witnessed a threat to unity following the murder of a functionary of Hindu Munnani on September 22.

State secretary of the CITU A. Soundararajan, and State secretary of the DYFI S. Bala were among the nearly 150 people, including 30 women, who participated in the event.

Representatives of CITU, Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Forum, DYFI, Students Federation of India, Tamil Nadu Murpoku Eluthalargal Sangam, All India Democratic Women’s Association, All India Lawyers Union and a farmers and farm labourers union too participateda, release here has said.