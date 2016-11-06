Managing Trustee of PSG and Sons’ CharitiesL. Gopalakrishnan (left) presenting the feedback report prepared by PSG on the new education policy to Union Minister for Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar (centre) in Coimbatore on Saturday. Founder Trustee of the PSG G.R. Karthikeyan is in the picture.–Photo:S. Siva Saravanan.

More institutions should seek autonomy, as it brings responsibility and lifts the quality of education, Union Minister for Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar said here on Saturday.

At the 90th year celebrations of PSG & Sons’ Charities, the Minister said the Government’s intention and policy was to grant complete autonomy to institutions that want it so that the quality of education could be improved. “I want more institutes to come forward to become autonomous,” he said. It will give a sense of responsibility and ownership and the institutes will develop quality education system, better teaching systems, good laboratories, etc., and there will be a greater learning process. The students will have more hands-on experience and will become skilled, empowered, and employable," he said.

The Government has put out the draft guidelines for development of world-class institutes. Educational institutions should go through it and give their suggestions for modifications.

The Government is looking at greater autonomy and freedom and lesser regulation for educational institutions that provide good quality education. It will be 50 per cent regulation and autonomy for the average institutions and 90 per cent regulation for those with poor quality education. The criteria for this will not be based on NAAC ranking but a national ranking framework, which will be the benchmark. He urged the institutions to participate in the ranking as it is a robust system.

There are nearly 50 million students in college streams in the country. Many institutions just provide degrees and do not give the students hands-on experience and there is no teaching - learning experience.

Hence, when industries recruit candidates they train them again to become employable. Institutions that provide quality education and all stakeholders of higher education should come forward and tell the Government about those with bad practices so that the Government takes note and acts against them.

G.R. Karthikeyan, founder trustee of PSG & Sons’ Charities, said the Government should classify some of the institutions, based on specific criteria, similar to National Institute of Technology, and provide more autonomy. It will enable growth of quality engineering education.

L. Gopalakrishnan, Managing Trustee of PSG & Sons’ Charities, said the alumni of PSG Institutions have come forward to establish a foundation to support several activities, including setting up of a science and technology museum.