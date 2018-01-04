Horses spread foot rot among rams, picnic spot closed

The patch of grassland bordering the Kamaraj Sagar Dam, where rams from the Sheep Breeding Research Station are allowed to graze. | Photo Credit: Rohan Premkumar

With the rams reared at the Sheep Breeding Research Institute developing foot rot and other microbial infections, after horses were let loose on a patch of grassland near the Ninth Mile Shooting Medu, the area has been completely shut off to both horses and tourists.

Bordering the Ooty-Gudalur Highway near the Kamaraj Sagar Dam, the picnic spot offered horse rides to tourists, and has been closed for the last few weeks.

According to police and locals, the land in question belonged largely to the Sheep Breeding Research Station in Sandynallah, while a portion of it belonged to Tangedco. Tourists used this as an access to Kamaraj Sagar dam, while many locals offered unauthorised horse rides to them.

With the horses having been allowed to roam free in the area, more than 100 rams of the Sheep Breeding Research Institute contracted foot rot after grazing on that piece of land.

Anil Kumar, Professor and Head of the Sheep Breeding Research Institute, said the horses were digging up portions of the land with their hooves, and during the rain the sheep contracted microbial infection on their hooves. One of the two anaerobic bacteria that caused foot rot in sheep was found in the soil, while the other could travel from other places on the hooves of infected animals, including horses.

“We had to treat most of the sheep for the infection, and moreover, local villagers too were objecting to the horses being allowed inside, as they were straying into the nearby hamlets,” he said.

A police official said steps were being taken to shift a few shops from the road to prevent tourists from halting there.