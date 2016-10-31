N. Ranjithkumar (35), brother of Hindu Munnani functionary N. Anandha Kumar, attempted suicide for the second time in the early hours of Saturday. He was undergoing treatment in a private hospital. According to the Podanur Police, Anandha Kumar (31) committed suicide by self-immolation in his house on October 3.

Anandha Kumar feared that he would also be arrested by the police like may other party functionaries in connection with the riots during the funeral procession of fellow party functionary Sasi Kumar, on September 23. While Anandha Kumar was getting treated in Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, Ranjithkumar attempted suicide by stabbing himself in the first week of October. He was treated and discharged.

Meanwhile, Anandha Kumar died in the hospital. At this juncture Ranjithkumar had attempted self immolation in their house at Mettur in Podanur for the second time on Saturday by dousing himself with petrol and setting ablaze. He was rescued and admitted in a private hospital. Podanur Police registered a case under section 309 (punishment for attempt to suicide) of the IPC and is investigating. Persons feeling suicidal can call NGO Sneha in its 24-hour helpline number 044-24640050 to get over such momentary extreme decisions.