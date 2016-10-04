Fearing arrest in connection with the recent violence after the murder of Hindu Munnani functionary Sasi Kumar here on September 22, N. Anandha Kumar, a Munnani functionary attempted suicide on Monday.

The Podanur police said the Kurichi Town secretary of the outfit was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) with 70 per cent burns and was said to be critical.

The Coimbatore City Police arrested and remanded close to 200 persons including many Munnani functionaries and cadre on the charge of damaging property at various places. Some of them were even detained under Goondas Act.

Police said that around 9.30 a.m. on Monday, 31-year-old Anandha Kumar set himself ablaze at his home.

He was rescued by his brother and rushed to the CMCH.

Murder case probe

As for any progress in the Sasikumar murder case, a police official said nine teams, including those of the CB-CID and the local police, were working on it. Police sources said that they were trying to get clearer images of the CCTV footage with the help of experts.