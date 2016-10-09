: Hindu Munnani activist N. Anandha Kumar, who set himself afire at his house on October 3, died of burns on Saturday at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

He had suffered 70 per cent burns. His condition deteriorated on Friday and died around 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said he attempted suicide fearing arrest in connection with the violence on September 23 during the funeral procession of slain Hindu Munnani leader C. Sasikumar.

Even as he was undergoing treatment at the Hospital, his brother Ranjithkumar attempted suicide on October 6 by using broken bottle pieces.

He too was admitted to the same Hospital and is said to be out of danger.

Relatives took Anandha Kumar’s body from the hospital around 5 p.m. and had planned to cremate it at Nanjundapuram.