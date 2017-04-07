Garments unit owners urged to increase wages

more-in

Leading trade unions in Tirupur knitwear cluster have collectively represented to various textile associations asking the garments unit owners to give an increase of 5 % in wages to workers calculated with effect from April 1.

“We have reminded the units to enhance the weekly and monthly wages at this rate, which was agreed upon when the four-year wage pact was signed last year. In the past, many units have increased the wages in the first year and then not give the scale of increase agreed upon for the subsequent years.

“Hence, this reminder asking for strict compliance to the wage agreements,” said C. Moorthy, district assistant secretary of CITU.

According to the wage agreement, the scale of increase in wages was 18 % for 2016-17 financial year, and 5 % each for the next four fiscal years.