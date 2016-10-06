: A gang of around 12 neatly-dressed men posing as Income-Tax officers reportedly took away a safety locker containing cash and gold jewellery from a house at Ramanujam Nagar in Singanallur in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to police, the victim, Basheer (53), a waste cotton trader, claimed that these persons showed up around 5.30 a.m. and said they were here to conduct a raid based on a tip off on unaccounted money. He alleged that they also had a gun.

They asked him to open the locker that had the said valuables. As the locker could not be opened they took the locker to their vehicle. They also disconnected the CCTV cameras and took away the hard disk.

They left the place in two four-wheelers, along with Basheer and dropped him at Neelambur. He managed to reach home and then approached the police.

While it was claimed that the locker contained Rs.40 lakh cash and 150 sovereigns of gold jewellery, Singanallur police said inquiry was on to ascertain the actual amount of cash and the value of the jewellery stolen.

