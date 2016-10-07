The Furniture Fair 2016 organised by I Ads and Events in association with The Hindu Metroplus will be held from October 7 to 10 at Codissia Trade Fair Complex. The fair will showcase the latest designs and trends in furniture and furnishings, home decor, handicrafts, modular kitchens, wardrobes and decorative lightings from all over India.

The fair has evolved into one of the most recognised and attended trade shows in the industry and this year will be no exception.

Around 150-plus stalls will vie for attention showcasing brands in various categories, including furniture and furnishings, kitchen and kitchen accessories, luxurious home needs and interiors and other allied products.

Each category stands for a dazzling array of choices. Take furniture and furnishings for instance:

there are welcoming leather couches inviting you to sink in, stately chairs carved with traditional motifs, or fixtures in wrought iron if you prefer a trendy look. Sure to lure you are classy furniture pieces, intricately carved wood ware, marble tabletops, decor items, and elegant metal figurines to liven up outdoor spaces.

Some of the stalls are put up by Kreative Ideas, Furniture Point, Wallpaper World, Woodpecker, Fabric 33, Classic Kitchen, Sideshwara, Woodbeei and a lot more.

It is organised by I Ads & events.

Their established relationships with the prominent design houses and furniture manufacturers’ gives consumer direct access to the best products, as well a clear overview of the market and current trends. These relationships, coupled with a thorough understanding of specific products, enable everyone to simplify the options for the clients and guide everyone through the maze of furniture brands and portfolios to the ones that most suit the consumer needs.

Major aspect

Every home is unique, and hence, customisation is one of the major aspects of bringing your home alive through Furniture Fair Coimbatore 2016.

The show is open from 10 a.m. – 8.30 p.m., with an entry ticket fee of Rs. 30.