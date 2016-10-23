The police recovered cash and electronic gadgets worth Rs.5.6 lakh from Mohammed Ashiq alias Ramesh (23) after arresting him on Thursday on charges of duping customers of a leading private financial institution. Search is on for his accomplice. Police said the accused managed to access the firm’s portal and replace the mobile numbers of a few customers with theirs. The recovery included three LED TVs worth Rs. 1.5 lakh, two smartphones worthRs. 1.1 lakh and Rs. 3 lakh in cash.

Please Wait while comments are loading...