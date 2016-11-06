Former Vice-Chancellor of Anna University-Coimbatore, R. Radhakrishnan, on Saturday was convicted to five years rigorous imprisonment by the Special Court for DVAC cases on charges of demanding and accepting bribe.

Chief Judicial Magistrate court judge Madurasekaran, holding additional charge of the Special Court for DVAC cases, found the former VC guilty of the charges.

The prosecution accused him of having accepted a bribe of Rs. 40,000 from a furniture dealer for procurement of dual desks for the university, then functioning from a private mill.

He allegedly settled the bill only after taking the bribe. The furniture dealer was a prosecution witness.

The DVAC had registered an FIR on August 6, 2009, under sections 7, 31 (ii) read with 13 (1) (d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The V-C was placed under suspension. Radhakrishnan moved the Madras High Court challenging the jurisdiction of the State in suspending him and stated that only the Chancellor had the powers to suspend or remove a VC.