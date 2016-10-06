Eco awards for schools and colleges
Nature Conservation Society Coimbatore (NCS) will honour schools and colleges that take measures in maintaining an eco-friendly campus.
The award is open to all schools and colleges in Coimbatore and Tirupur districts.
There is a separate category for tribal schools from Coimbatore, and its neighbouring districts.
For details contact phone numbers: 9894198055, 9894198078, 9486245097, 9842666970 or 8148248123 or emailncs.cbe@gmail.com.
The last date for applying for the award is October 15, a release here has said.
More In: Coimbatore