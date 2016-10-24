A flock of flamingos was sighted at Achankulam near Sulur on Sunday. While a family of four flamingos, including two adults and two younger ones, were spotted there on Saturday, the bird watchers said they could spot three of the birds on Sunday.

They said that not many of the watchers were lucky to click the migratory bird as these were perched on a tree at a distance from the bund.

They could have a look at the flamingos using binoculars. President of Environment Conservation Group R. Mohammed Saleem said the family could have landed here as the younger birds could have got tired.

“Flamingos are coming to lakes near Sulur over the last four years. Gujarat is the breeding ground for these birds and they usually spend less than a week for a break during their migratory season, which is between October and January,” he said and mooted a study to find the reason for migratory birds taking a diversion here.