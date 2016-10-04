The local police who assisted the NIA in the case said that a few more youths would be quizzed in this connection on Tuesday.

Sleuths from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) quizzed five youths from Ukkadam area in Coimbatore for the second consecutive day on Monday for their suspected links with the banned international terror outfit Islamic State (IS). The local police who assisted the NIA in the case said that a few more youths would be quizzed in this connection on Tuesday.

It is alleged that the youth were promised money if they joined the IS. However, the NIA and the police were yet to ascertain if the youths were only contacted by those who were arrested so far or if the youths here had made any efforts to join the IS or its modules.

The police and NIA were in the process of collecting evidence supporting their interest in joining the IS movement.

The NIA team led by its Inspector General of Police Alok Mittal conducted an inquiry with the suspects and their families at the Special Intelligence Unit office in the Coimbatore City Police Commissionerate.

NIA personnel landed in Coimbatore on Sunday night and conducted a check at a few houses.