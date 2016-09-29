The mangled remains of the car that rammed a lorry at Gomangalam, near Pollachi, in Coimbatore on Wednesday.

Five persons of a family, including a woman and a 10-year-old girl, were killed in a road accident near Chellapalayam Privu at Gomangalam near Pollachi in the early hours of Wednesday. The police said that the four-wheeler in which the family was travelling rammed a lorry parked on the roadside.

Gomangalam police said that eight persons of a family including R. Nataraj Chettiyar (70), a trader from Rajiv Nagar in T.Kottampatti near Pollachi, his sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren had gone to Rameswaram in the car a couple of days ago and were retuning on Tuesday night. According to the police, preliminary inquiries have revealed that Nataraj’s son Anandakrishnan (45) was driving the car.

It is learnt that their house was only six km. away and that Anandakrishnan had lost control of the vehicle as he fell asleep on the Pollachi to Udumalpet road. The car rammed the lorry, leaving Anandakrishnan and Nataraj dead on the spot. Anandakrishnan’s wife Jayalakshmi (40), daughter Srinithi (10) and brother Thirumurugan (42) died at the Pollachi Government Hospital. Thirumurugan’s wife Priya (35), daughter Sakuthiya (10) and son Dharshan (8) who suffered multiple injuries were getting treated at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital and a private hospital.