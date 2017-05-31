Five girl workers from Chhattisgarh rescued

more-in

Five girls from Chhattisgarh, who were working at a private company manufacturing doormat in Kolathur, near Mohanur, were rescued by officials here on Wednesday.

Revenue officials received information that child workers were working in the company. A team comprising officials from District Child Protection Unit, National Child Labour Project and revenue officials inspected the company. However, the girls were moved to another location by the company before officials could arrive. The team later traced the girls and rescued them.

Inquiries revealed that they are over 16 years and were working for the past one-and-half months in the company. They said that their first month’s salary was received by a middleman in Chennai. The girls told the officials that no advance money was paid to their families for joining the company. However, they said that they were willing to go to their native as they did not like to be here. Officials said that the middleman is on his way to Namakkal and based on the inquiry a decision would be taken.