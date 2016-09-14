A fire that broke out in the Coimbatore Corporation’s dump yard in Vellalore on Tuesday night was put out in no time. According to sources, the Corporation used its three water lorries to douse the flames that were beginning to spread in the area with accumulated waste.

The Fire and Rescue Services Department rushed in with four tenders from Coimbatore South, North and Peelamedu stations, but the fire was put out by then.

Corporation Commissioner K. Vijayakarthikeyan rushed to the spot.

It was at this spot that fire had broken out more than a fortnight ago.