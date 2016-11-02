A fire that broke out in a paint factory destroyed a substantial portion of paint tins, raw materials, and machinery in the factory, and injured two of its workers.

According to Fire and Rescue Services services, the paint manufacturing unit belonging to Guru Shankar of Bhagavathipalayam near Kinathukkadavu had finished products, and raw materials.

Officials suspect that a friction in the machine triggered the sparks. Meenakshi (36) and Appusamy (40) have been admitted to the hospital.

More than 30 personnel fought for several hours to put out the fire.