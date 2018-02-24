Finals of Cello-The Hindu In School story-writing contest in Coimbatore today

more-in

The finals of Cello-The Hindu In School story-writing contest will be conducted at Sardar Vallabhai Patel Institute of Textile Management in the city on February 24.

The contest will be held under two categories - juniors (Classes IV to VI) and seniors (Classes VII to IX). Out of the 28,000 contestants who participated in the preliminary round, as many as 261 students from 45 schools have been short-listed for the finals and a communication has been sent to them.

Contestants have to report at the venue at 9.30 a.m. and bring a copy of the communication received through email along with their school identity card or bonafide certificate.

They would be given a Cello pen and paper at the venue. The contest will be for an hour.

Winners will be announced and the prizes will be distributed at 12.30 p.m., the same day.

Chief guests for the event are Manash Routray, Deputy General Manager (Retail Sales), IOC, Coimbatore, and Mohanraj, Head, Textiles Department of the Sardar Vallabhai Patel International School of Textile and Management.

Three toppers in each category will be given trophies, cash prize and certificates.

Seven consolation prize winners under each category will be given medals and appreciation certificates.