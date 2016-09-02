P. Ayyappan (24), a construction worker from Bandarahalli in Dharmapuri district, died after reportedly falling off the terrace of a three-storied building on Kasthuribai Second Street in Saravanampatti on Wednesday. The police said he was in an inebriated condition on the terrace when he accidentally fell down around 10.15 p.m. and died.

Chain missing from bag

A gold chain weighing about 7.75 sovereigns was stolen from the bag of a police constable’s wife in a government bus on Wednesday. The police said that head constable in the armed reserve unit of the city police Ranjan returned from Thirukadaiyur to Coimbatore by bus on Wednesday. The family took a bus from the Singanallur Bus Stand to their house when they noticed the chain missing.