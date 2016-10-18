Hastashilpi has organised “Silk India - 2016”, an exhibition of silk sarees and products made of silk at Suguna Kalyana Mandapam.

According to a press release from the organisers, silk sarees from various handloom clusters and silk co-operatives have been displayed.

There are shawls, stoles, and Uppada, raw silk and jute silk sarees too.

Sarees with Lucknow chikan work, boutique sarees, Banarasi sarees, Chanderi silk sarees, designer dress materials, and bed covers are the other products exhibited at the fair.

The exhibition is on till October 18, the press release added.