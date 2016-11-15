An awareness rally organised by the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital in the city on Monday.–Photo: M. Periasamy

Events by Coimbatore Medical College Hospital and most of the private hospitals marked the World Diabetes Day observance on Monday.

CMC students and staff, doctors and paramedics and personnel from the 105 Battalion of Rapid Action Force took out a rally to spread awareness on diabetes. The objective was to allay fears and dispel myths about diabetes and the complications it caused. The rally was part of a series of events planned by CMCH.

District Revenue Officer T. Christuraj flagged off the rally in the presence of CMCH Dean Edwin Joe and S. Vengojeyaprasad, Head of the Department of Diabetology. Prizes were distributed to the nursing students for a commendable job in generating awareness, and to children with Type I diabetes for their enthusiastic participation.

Coimbatore Diabetes Foundation took out a rally from its premises in R.S. Puram and also organised a talk by literateur Suki Sivam on “Adhisiya Marundhu”.

At another event, consultant endocrinologist R. Srinivasan said that one in two adults with diabetes went undiagnosed. Poor nutrition and physical activity among children in many countries could make Type II diabetes in children a potential global health issue.

R. Sivagnanam, consultant diabetologist of Kovai Medical Center and Hospital, stressed the need for periodical screening for early detection. Senthil, endocrinologist and Joseph, transplant surgeon, said that pancreas transplantation could help 75 per cent of people remain free of insulin in the long run.

Children’s Day

Sri Ramakrishna Institute of Oncology and Research, which has a free paediatric cancer ward, organised a painting contest for children to mark Children’s Day. The best painting will be recommended for use in the calendar for 2017, institute director P. Guhan said.