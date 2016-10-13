The Central Government should take steps to establish the All India Institute of Medical Science in Coimbatore, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam State Youth Wing Secretary V. Eswaran has said.

In a release, he said that the Central Government, which started the process of establishing the premier government hospital in various parts of the country in 2013 had completed 90 per cent of the task in Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Patna, Raipur and Rishikesh.

Even in cities in Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, where it took the scheme at a much later date, there had been considerable progress. But not in Tamil Nadu, where the State Government was yet to even identify the land for the hospital.

A Central Government Minister, who had recently visited Chennai, had said that the places the State Government had identified and shown to the Central Government were not conducive for the establishment of the premier hospital.

Infrastructure

It should establish the hospital in Coimbatore, as it was the second biggest city and had the entire infrastructure required for a premier hospital. If the Government were to establish AIIMS in Coimbatore, people in various western districts of the State and also those in neighbouring Kerala would stand to benefit, Mr. Eswaran added.