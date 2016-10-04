Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam has urged the State Government to issue an order to release three tmc water from hydel reservoirs in The Nilgiris to the Bhavani Sagar Dam. At the recent meeting of the Sangam’s district unit, a resolution was adopted calling for immediate release of water from the Bhavani Sagar Dam into the Lower Bhavani Project canal for start of cultivation process. The ayacut area in the canal was presently facing a drought condition and drinking water scarcity, Organising Secretary of the Sangam's district unit Logusamy said. Water release into the LBP canal must be maintained for at least a month for cultivation, the farmers emphasised during the meeting chaired by the Sangam’s district unit president Kumarasamy.

Another resolution adopted at the meeting called for nationalisation of rivers to prevent inter-state disputes. Speakers thanked the Supreme Court for directing the Central Government for constituting the Cauvery Management Board with rapid effect.