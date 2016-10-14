Students taking part in the drill organised at the Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School at R.S. Puram, Coimbatore, on Thursday to mark the International Day for Disaster Reduction.- Photo:S. Siva Saravanan

The fire and rescue services and revenue departments jointly organised a disaster management drill at the Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School at R.S. Puram to mark International Day for Disaster Reduction on Thursday.

Students were briefed on the precautionary measures they should take to stay out of danger at school and home in case of a building collapse, landslip, flood and storm. It was followed by an evacuation drill by the fire and rescue services personnel.

The teams also demonstrated how arrangements are made by the government in case of emergency to rescue people and provide them food and medicines. District fire officer S.R. Chandran and officials from various departments were present.

Nearly 2,000 students took part in the event.