The fifth edition of the MS Subbulakshmi awards will take place in a bid to find talents across the country and to celebrate the birth centenary of the doyenne of Carnatic music MS Subbulakshmi.

The MS Subbulakshmi awards is a tribute event, hosted by The Hindu and Sa Re Ga Ma.

It will be presented to young carnatic vocalists. Participants aged between 18 and 25 can record their voice and submit it on or before October 4 to MS Subbulakshmi Awar 2016, c/o Saregama, Kasi Arcade, III Floor, 116, Theagaraya Road, T Nagar, Chennai - 17 along with their name, age, address and contact numbers.

The regional finals will be held at six centres - Chennai, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kochi.

In Coimbatore, it will be held on October 9 at Nani Palkivala Auditorium. Participants from the rest of Tamil Nadu (other than Chennai, north Arcot, south Arcot, and Puducherry) can participate in the regional finals in Coimbatore.

The regional winners will take part at a grand finale to be held in Chennai in mid-November. The winners of the finale stand to win an opportunity to bring out their own album by Sa Re Ga Ma.

Sample voice in CD should not exceed 15 minutes. For more information, contact Anand at 09884009020. For terms and conditions, log on towww.thehindu.com/mss award2016

