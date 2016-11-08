Amrita Centre for Entrepreneurship will organise a free entrepreneurship development programme (EDP) from November 14 to December 10. Candidate interested in entrepreneurship between the age 18-40 years of age and possessing a Degree in any branch of science/ engineering / technology or a diploma from a Government recognised institution are eligible for the programme. Thirty candidates will be selected on the basis of test and interview on a first-come-first served basis. For registration, visit:http://amritacir.in/ace/or email to:r_krishnan1@cb.amrita.eduor call R. Krishnan at 98413-19217.

