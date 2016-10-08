Elephants damage houses

As many as four elephants entered the quarters of estate workers in Valparai in the small hours of Friday.

According to sources, the elephants damaged the houses of workers Yesudurai, Soundararajan and Jebamalai. Hearing Jebamalai’s cries for help, the estate employees rushed in and attempted to chase away the elephants. Later around 3.30 a.m., the elephants returned to the forest. The Forest Department personnel also rushed to the spot to monitor the movement of the elephants.