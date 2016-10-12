A lone male elephant damaged a few shops, including a PDS outlet, at Chinna Thadagam early on Tuesday.

According to sources, the elephant entered the human habitation in Chinna Thadagam around 3.30 a.m. and damaged a couple of petty shops. It then moved to the nearby grocery stores on Mariamman Kovil street and damaged the shutters.

And from the nearby public distribution outlet, it pulled out sugar bags and threw those on the road.

The residents, who ventured out on hearing noises of the shutters being hit, saw the elephant and chased it away using fire crackers.

A couple of days ago, an elephant had entered human habitations in Anaikatti and damaged a house. Forest department sources said that officials visited the spot on receiving information from the public but the elephant had returned to the forest.