Corporation Commissioner K. Vijayakarthikeyan (third left) releasing the electoral roll at the Corporation main office in the city on Monday, in the presence of representatives of various political parties. Deputy CommissionerP. Gandhimathi (second left) is in the picture.-Photo: M. Periasamy

Coimbatore Corporation on Monday released the electoral rolls ahead of the local body polls. Corporation Commissioner K. Vijayakarthikeyan released the rolls in the presence of officials and representatives of various political parties.

The total voters in the city limit (100 wards) stood at 14,14,608. Of those 7.10 lakh were men and 7.03 lakh were women. The 2016 roll has at least 3.68 lakh voters more than the roll released in 2011.

Sources said that this time there were 130 voters who belonged to the third gender as well. There would be 1,197 booths - an increase of 96 booths over the 2011 election. The number included 10 booths each exclusively for men and women.

Ward 41 had the highest voters - 40,096. Of those 20,479 were men and 19,614 were women. The ward with the lowest number of voters was Ward 31 - 4,528 voters.