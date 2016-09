The electoral rolls for Coimbatore district will be published on September 1.

To enable the rural population to verify and ensure the inclusion of their names, Gram sabha meetings are being conducted on September 10 and 24.

Electors with January 1, 2017 as the qualifying date are requested to make use of the opportunity for inclusion, deletion and incorporating correction in the relevant entries, a release from District Collector T.N. Hariharan said.