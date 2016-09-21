The police on Tuesday arrested members of the Revolutionary Students Youth Federation (RSYF) for burning copies of the new education policy of the Union Government. They were staging a protest against the policy at the Gandhipuram Town Bus Stand.

The protesters claimed that the policy was against the interest of students from socially, and economically backward sectors. It was also against forming students union in institutions, they claimed.

They said that institutions will no more be funded by the government as they will be have financial autonomy, and the institutions will be run from the fees collected from students. The policy will make Sanskrit mandatory from kindergarten to higher education.

Nearly 20 members led by the organisation’s district coordinator Uma were arrested for burning the copy of the draft.