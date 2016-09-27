Early bird catches the worm but whether early election campaign garners votes remains to be seen. In the belief that it will be so, a few prospective candidates for the local body polls have already begun campaigning.

One such person is K.M.C. Nagaraj in K.K. Pudur (Ward 12) of the Coimbatore Corporation. Well before the State Election Commission could announce the local body polls, he had stuck bills across the area urging voters to give him a chance to serve them.

“The poster is only the culmination of my two-month work as I had already canvassed door-to-door.”

But what are his plans now as the ward has been reserved for women candidates. “Never mind, I’ll field either my wife or sister,” he says and adds that the early bird advantage will pay him well. Elsewhere in the city too, there are a few aspirants who had started campaigning. Sources in the AIADMK say that the advantage independents have is that they need not wait for candidates list or official nod. It is they who decide if they will throw their hat into the ring or not.

Following Mr. Nagaraj’s bills in the area, the incumbent R. Gayathri has responded with another set of bills asking voters to give her another chance.