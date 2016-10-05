The Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) has asked Cognizant Technology Solutions to submit some of the mandatory approvals for its building here.

According to an official of the Coimbatore Local Planning Authority, Cognizant had taken building plan approval when it constructed its premises here. However, there were deviations from the approved plan.

After the collapse of a building in Moulivakkam in Chennai in 2014, some of the buildings here were inspected and Cognizant was issued a notice.

The company gave a revised drawing one-and-a-half years ago.

Now, the DTCP has asked Cognizant to submit certificates from the Fire Services Department and those pertaining to environmental clearance and structural design drawings. There is no deadline for this, the official said.

The company has approval for the building it is functioning from.