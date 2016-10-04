The Coimbatore City Police officials recently held a meeting with representatives of printing press in Coimbatore asking them not to print provocative posters.

A release from the police stated that after the murder of Hindu Munnani functionary C. Sasikumar and the violence in the funeral procession, they had arrested and detained 161 persons, who indulged in violence and to maintain law and order.

The police said that the printers should not print posters or hoardings containing messages that would incite violence and threaten peace. If they came across people placing orders with such messages, the printers should immediately inform them.

If they failed to do so, the police would initiate action against them, the police added.