C. Jamuna Devi (45), a doctor in the Dharmapuri Government Hospital who reportedly attempted suicide by consuming acid a couple of days ago, died while getting treated in a private hospital here on Wednesday. The police said that her husband Chakravarthy is a doctor in the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH).

Police sources said that she consumed acid on the hospital premises on Sunday night and was rushed to the government super speciality hospital in Salem. During the late hours of Tuesday she was shifted to Coimbatore as her condition worsened. Police suspect that she could have taken the extreme step due to family dispute.

Her body was taken to the CMCH for post-mortem.

Persons feeling suicidal can call NGO Sneha in its 24 hour helpline number 044-24640050 to get over such momentary extreme decisions.

Cases registered

The Cyber Crime unit of the city police registered two cases on Wednesday against persons spreading rumours that pose a threat to normalcy in the city.

It is learnt that two unidentified persons spread messages in the social media in connection with the murder of Hindu Munnani leader Sasi Kumar.

Police said that search is on for them and they are having a close watch on messages shared in the social media.