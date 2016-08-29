Office-bearers and leaders of the four organisational units of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in Coimbatore who met here on Sunday decided to mobilise cadre from Tirupur and Erode as well for the September 3 protest in the city.

Inaction

The DMK would stage a protest at the VOC Park grounds under the party treasurer M.K. Stalin’s leadership at about 10 a.m. to condemn the Kerala Government’s move to construct check dam across River Siruvani and the Tamil Nadu Government’s inaction in this regard.

In the Sunday’s meeting, the partymen who met under former State Minister Pongalur N. Palanisamy’s leadership resolved to mobilise cadre from the other two districts as well, as farmers and people there too would be affected if the Kerala Government were to construct the check dam.

The resolution recalled that when the Kerala Government attempted to construct a check dam near Mukkali in 2002, the DMK had successfully managed to stall it.

Now in 2016 when the Kerala Government had resumed its efforts to construct the check dam, the Tamil Nadu Government should have taken efforts to stall the construction to protect the interests of the people in the western districts. But it failed by not responding to letters from the Expert Appraisal Committee of for River Valley and Hydroelectric Projects and to Kerala Government.