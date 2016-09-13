DMK Councillor P.V. Subramanian (right) staging a protest outside the Coimbatore Corporation North Zone office on Monday, condemning the Corporation’s failure to carry out works in his ward. Seen with him is Ward 11 CouncillorM. Ravindiraraj. - Photo: M. Periasamy

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam councillor (Ward 47) P.V. Subramanian staged a protest at the Coimbatore Corporation North Zone office condemning the civic body’s failure to carry out development works.

Accompanied by his party councillors M. Ravindiraraj (Ward 11) and Mohan Ranganathan (Ward 33), Mr. Subramanian said that he had been urging the Corporation officials to clean choked drainage in Appaya Naidu Layout and Sivasakthi Colony in Avarampalayam but they had turned a deaf ear to his requests.

The failure to carryout the work had resulted in a situation where the localities would be inundated even after a drizzle. Likewise, he had been demanding a causeway near Kattabomman Street, near Ganapathy bus terminus.

Highlighting these very demands, he had staged a protest a couple of months ago. Then the authorities promised to look into his demands and fulfil those. But nothing much had happened, he said and accused the authorities and the AIADMK administration of ignoring his ward because he belonged to the opposition DMK.

Thereafter the DMK councillors shouted slogans condemning the Corporation.