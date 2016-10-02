Tamil Nadu Civic Polls 2016

DMK worker C.M. Muthazhagan’s wife Kalaivani attempted self-immolation outside the party office in Coimbatore on Saturday after the party denied her husband nomination to contest the local body poll.- Photo: M. Periasamy

A few DMK cadre staged a protest and one among those attempted self-immolation outside the party office in Coimbatore on Saturday. According to sources, around 30 cadre led by the deputy secretary of the P.N. Pudur, C.M. Muthazhagan, shouted slogans condemning the party leaders in Coimbatore for denying him an opportunity to contest the local body polls.

He claimed that the party leaders had promised a nomination to contest in Ward 21 of the Coimbatore Corporation but had nominated another person who had successively lost in election. Even as he was explaining the reason for his protest, his wife Kalaivani attempted immolation.

The police personnel near the party office prevented her from dousing herself in kerosene and snatched away matches.

Later the the protesters went inside the party office but continued shouting slogans. This led to tense moments in North Coimbatore for a while.