COIMBATORE

COIMBATORE, October 16, 2016
Updated: October 16, 2016 05:41 IST

Dixly to guard tiger reserve

An 18-month-old German Shepherd has joined duty to protect the Anamalai Tiger Reserve.

Dixly has completed a nine-month training at the Border Security Force Academy in Tekanpur, near Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh.

Handler and assistant Forest Guard V. Palanisamy, and Anti-Poaching Watcher S. Balashanmugam, too have undergone the training. Field Director of Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR), V. Ganesan, said that the dog will be stationed at Amaravathy.

Amaravathy range has been chosen as it is a strategic location.

Dixly will help the Forest Department in preventing, and detecting wildlife-related crimes in a sprawling 958 sq km area of ATR the reserve forest area spreading over six ranges — Valparai, Manomboly, Ulandy, Pollachi, Udumalpet, and Amaravathi ranges, the sources said.

Dixly to guard tiger reserve

