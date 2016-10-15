Cities » Coimbatore

COIMBATORE, October 15, 2016
Updated: October 15, 2016 05:36 IST

Dixly to guard tiger reserve

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  

An 18-month-old German Shepherd has joined duty to protect the Anamalai Tiger Reserve.

Dixly has completed a nine-month training at the Border Security Force Academy in Tekanpur, near Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh.

Training

Handler and assistant Forest Guard V. Palanisamy, and Anti-Poaching Watcher S. Balashanmugam, too have undergone the training.

Field Director of Anamalai Tiger Reserve, V. Ganesan, said that the dog will be stationed at Amaravathy.

Amaravathy range has been chosen as it is a strategic location.

Dixly will help the Forest Department in preventing, and detecting wildlife-related crimes in the reserve forest area spreading over Valparai, Manomboly, Ulandy, Pollachi, Udumalpet, and Amaravathi ranges, the sources said.

More In: Coimbatore
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Tamil Nadu

Stalin urges Ministers to convene all-party meet on Cauvery

Kudankulam Unit 3, 4 civil works to begin tomorrow

Pannerselvam’s political fortunes continue to yo-yo

Two held in Coimbatore for ‘mocking’ Jaya’s health

Centre will not interfere in TN affairs: Home Ministry official

Putin, Modi to inaugurate work on Kudankulam reactors today

Karnataka politician among five arrested for trespass into forest

Water stagnation on roads affects traffic

Two killed in accidents

Chennai

Inconsolable families mourn dear, departed children

Water tanker mows down three Chennai students

Vasan seeks action against those responsible for deaths

Countering the tanker menace

Yet another day at the hospital

Stalin calls on Panneerselvam over Cauvery water issue

Politics is a dignified profession: Minister

Madurai

Kudankulam Unit 3, 4 civil works to begin tomorrow

From a garbage heap to a pool of spirituality

Match box units hit hard by Cauvery row

Sudden downpour brings down temperature

ATMs lack security

Mysterious blast: Case registered

“Passion vital for successful entrepreneurship”

SDPI flays Centre for failing to form CWMB

Around the world in a jiffy!

Perseverance pays off

Sculpting muscles and dreams

Tiruchirapalli

Rain boosts samba crop hopes of Delta farmers

No decision yet on poll for Thanjavur, Aravakurichi seats

Probe into child missing case gathers steam

Governor visits Big Temple

Parking woes hit Deepavali shopping

Man murdered

New photos of suspects released

Assistance from TAHDCO

Making their name with FB

Puducherry

Puducherry gears up for rains

AI officials meet Narayanasamy

Main accused in lottery cartel surrenders

Ethics panel holds survey in JIPMER

Written test to be held for junior inspectors

Heavy rain lashes city, suburbs

Master Plan to be available online

Three killed in accident at Thudiyalur

Woman injured in animal attack

Kerala bandh affects movement of buses

Masked men flee with Rs. 9 lakh from courier service firm

In Coimbatore Today

Coimbatore violence: PUCL flays police for failing to control mob

Her aim: to serve society better from a policy-making position

Power supply affected



O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Coimbatore

Mayor finds his office gone

Coimbatore Mayor P. Rajkumar appears to have ‘lost’ office even before the Tamil Nadu Government could conduct local body elections. On Frid... »