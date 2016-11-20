The Corporation has asked members of the public to tap into their creative side to design logo, create brand name and coin tag line for the Coimbatore, a Smart City. The Managing Director of Coimbatore Smart City Limited and the Corporation Commissioner said in a release that it was a competition and that the civic body would reward those those entries it chose.

Those interested could mail their entries to ccmc.helpline

@gmail. com or WhatsApp to 81900-00200 on or before November 24 . The Corporation would use the chosen ones for the city.