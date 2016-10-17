Omni bus operators in Coimbatore are yet to see rush for tickets for this Deepavali.-Photo: M. Periasamy

With Deepavali just two weeks away, omni bus operators in the city are yet to see a rush for tickets.

With Deepavali just two weeks away, omni bus operators in the city are yet to see a rush for tickets.

Over 100 buses connect Coimbatore to different parts of the State and even other States and nearly 50 buses stop in Coimbatore on the way to other cities.

R. Baskar of Coimbatore Chapter of Tamil Nadu Omni Bus Owners’ Association says usually ticket booking for Deepavali picks up at least a month in advance. “We expect heavy rush in the last two days before the festival,” he says. With several special trains and special buses operated by the government, the demand for tickets for omni buses is yet to pick up.

The demand is more for tickets from cities such as Chennai or Bengaluru to Coimbatore before the festival and from Coimbatore to several southern cities. Most of the commuters prefer sleeper buses and except for those booking tickets in the last minute, others do it online. There will be additional services by the omni bus operators in the last few days before the festival. “We expect high demand on October 27 and 28,” he says.

The normal price for a ticket in a non-AC seater from Chennai to Coimbatore is about Rs. 500 and it is Rs. 650 to Rs. 700 for a sleeper. The ticket rate in an AC bus is Rs. 600 for a seater and Rs. 750 to Rs. 850 in a sleeper. But, online portals show the ticket rate ranging between Rs. 900 to Rs. 1,600 each for any ticket from Chennai to Coimbatore two days before Deepavali. “However, seats are available. These rates will come down as the festival day nears,” Mr. Baskar says. Further, the taxes have gone up tremendously for omni bus operators.

The total tax amount used to be Rs. 30,000 for a bus for a month. Now, it is four times higher. Hence, the cost of tickets has also gone up, he adds.