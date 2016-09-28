The District Mahila Court in Coimbatore on Wednesday convicted a 30-year-old mason, a native of Thenkasi in Tirunelveli district, and awarded him death sentence and three counts of life imprisonment after he was found guilty of raping and murdering a 24-year-old professor at her house at Karamadai in 2014.

On November 3, 2014, K. Mahesh (a 28-year-old then) sneaked into the professor’s house, beat her mother on the head with a log, and assaulted and raped her. He also took away 3.2 sovereigns gold jewellery from the house.

Mahesh was nabbed on January 23, 2015 for his involvement in another case. In due course he was also detained under Goondas Act due to his involvement 12 other cases of theft and a murder in Tirunelveli District.

Karamadai Police framed charges against him under Sections 449 (house-trespass in order to commit offence punishable with death), 376(i) (punishment for rape), 302 (punishment for murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 392 (punishment for robbery) read with 397 (robbery or dacoity an with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code.

In his judgment, the Mahila Court Judge G. Raja awarded him death by hanging (to be confirmed by the Chennai High Court) for murder, three life terms, one each for rape, trespassing and attempt to murder. Also, 10 years of Rigorous Imprisonment for attempt to murder. The imprisonment is to be served concurrently. A total fine of Rs. 25,000 was imposed on him.