Damaged buildings at govt. school worry teachers, parents

Damaged buildings and inadequate numbers of classrooms plague functioning of Panchayat union middle school at Parapalayam near Mannarai in Tirupur. | Photo Credit: R. VIMALKUMAR

more-in

Dilapidated buildings and inadequate number of classrooms plague the Panchayat Union Middle School at Parapalayam near here.

Started as an elementary school in 1962, the school has only six classrooms for a total of 11 divisions from Standard 1 to VIII, even though the school was upgraded to middle school in 2004.

“The school now have 195 students on the rolls, an increase from 145 in 2010, and hence, more classrooms are required,” said headmistress S. Akila.

The roof tiles of the building constructed in 1962 were broken at many places. Another block constructed in 1993 is also in a bad shape with concrete portions broken in many places.

The teachers and people in the locality said that unless steps were taken on a war footing to improve the facilities, the school might even face the threat of reduction in enrolment in the coming years.

New block

“We have now made a representation to the District Collector requesting the administration to take steps on a war footing to save the institution by constructing a new multi-storied block with more classrooms. Since space is less, the only option available is to demolish the existing buildings and construct the block,” said P. Natarajan, president of Parents-Teachers Association.