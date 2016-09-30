Unidentified persons hurled as many as four crude bombs near ​a mosque at Podanur in south Coimbatore in the early hours of Friday. None were injured.

According to police, two of the explosives fell on houses ​close to the Sunnath Jamath Masjid ​and the other two fell on the houses of Riyaz Suleiman and Meeran Kutty​, some 30m away from the mosque.

The police said there was no structural damage or injury ​ to anybody​.

Initial investigation suggest that petrol could have been used in making of the bombs. The police have collected the broken pieces of liquor bottles that were used and partially burnt wicks. ​ ​

A large posse of policemen are in the city to maintain law and order and protect religious establishments.